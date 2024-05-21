RU RU
Main Predictions Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Waterford FC vs Drogheda United prediction Photo: waterfordfc.ie / Author unknown
Waterford FC Waterford FC
Premier Division Ireland 23 may 2024, 14:45 Waterford FC - Drogheda United
-
- : -
Ireland, Waterford, Waterford RSC
Drogheda United Drogheda United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Waterford FC
Odds: 2.09

One of the matches in the 17th round of the Irish Premier Division will be played on Thursday at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where local side Waterford will host Drogheda United. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Waterford

The "Blues" are currently in sixth place in the Irish Premier Division standings, with 22 points from 16 matches. Waterford has secured six victories and suffered an equal number of defeats. Kevin Sheedy's team is just six points away from the top three.

In their last league match, Waterford played away against Shelbourne, losing 0:1 after conceding a goal in the 75th minute. Prior to this, the "Blues" had three consecutive victories in the championship. Notably, Waterford performs very poorly at home and is the worst team in the league in terms of points earned in home matches.

Drogheda United

The "Drogs" had a rough start to the current season and are now battling to maintain their place in the top Irish division. After 16 rounds, Drogheda United has collected 15 points, with just three wins and seven losses. They are three points behind the crucial eighth place occupied by Sligo Rovers.

In their last match, Kevin Doherty's team hosted Galway United and conceded the first goal in the 4th minute. However, they managed to equalize before halftime and took the lead in the 73rd minute. The stoppage time turned into a nightmare for the team as the opponent scored in the 91st and 94th minutes to snatch the victory. Notably, Drogheda has not won a single away match, suffering six defeats and drawing twice.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, the "Blues" defeated Drogheda 4:1 away.
  • Waterford has a three-match winning streak against the “Drogs.”
  • Only two of the last five encounters saw both teams scoring.

Waterford vs Drogheda United Prediction

Bookmakers offer favorable odds of around 2.09 for Waterford's victory. The head-to-head history favors the home side, making our bet "Waterford to win" with odds of 2.09.

