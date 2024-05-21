RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Zamalek SC vs Future FC prediction Photo: facebook.com/ZSCOfficial / Author unknown
Zamalek SC Zamalek SC
Premier League Egypt 23 may 2024, 12:00 Zamalek SC - Future FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Future FC Future FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches in the 24th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played this Thursday in Cairo, where local side Zamalek will host Future. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Zamalek

The "White Knights" approach the game against Future fresh from their triumph over Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup final. After a 1:2 defeat away, Zamalek secured a 1:0 victory at home, clinching the title.

In the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek currently sits in 13th place after 15 matches. It is noteworthy that due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, they have played six fewer matches than the league leaders, Pyramids. Even if Zamalek were to win all six pending matches, they would only move up to second place, trailing the leader by eight points.

Future

The "Reds" recently broke their four-match winless streak – three draws and one loss – with a narrow 1:0 away victory over table neighbors ENPPI. This win allowed Ali Maher's team to extend their gap from the relegation zone to ten points.

Currently, Future occupies the 9th place in the standings, with 30 points from 21 matches. They have recorded seven wins, nine draws, and five losses. In 11 away matches, Future has earned 19 points, securing five victories with only two losses.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams last met in the CAF Confederation Cup, where Zamalek triumphed with a 2:1 away victory.
  • In the first round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek defeated the "Reds" 2:0 away.
  • Only one of the last five encounters did not see both teams scoring.

Zamalek vs Future Prediction

Zamalek is considered the favorite in this clash. Bookmakers offer odds around 2.05 for a home victory. Notably, in their last seven encounters, Zamalek has remained unbeaten, securing six wins. Our bet is on "Zamalek to win" with odds of 2.05.

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC
Odds: 2.05
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Recommended MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Bet now BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Pavel Kotov Odds: 1.6 Alexander Bublik Recommended MelBet
Canada vs Slovakia prediction World Championship 23 may 2024, 09:20 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Canada Odds: 1.81 Slovakia Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 USA vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Sweden vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024