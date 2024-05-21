Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Win Zamalek SC Odds: 2.05 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches in the 24th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played this Thursday in Cairo, where local side Zamalek will host Future. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Zamalek

The "White Knights" approach the game against Future fresh from their triumph over Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup final. After a 1:2 defeat away, Zamalek secured a 1:0 victory at home, clinching the title.

In the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek currently sits in 13th place after 15 matches. It is noteworthy that due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, they have played six fewer matches than the league leaders, Pyramids. Even if Zamalek were to win all six pending matches, they would only move up to second place, trailing the leader by eight points.

Future

The "Reds" recently broke their four-match winless streak – three draws and one loss – with a narrow 1:0 away victory over table neighbors ENPPI. This win allowed Ali Maher's team to extend their gap from the relegation zone to ten points.

Currently, Future occupies the 9th place in the standings, with 30 points from 21 matches. They have recorded seven wins, nine draws, and five losses. In 11 away matches, Future has earned 19 points, securing five victories with only two losses.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams last met in the CAF Confederation Cup, where Zamalek triumphed with a 2:1 away victory.

In the first round of the Egyptian Premier League, Zamalek defeated the "Reds" 2:0 away.

Only one of the last five encounters did not see both teams scoring.

Zamalek vs Future Prediction

Zamalek is considered the favorite in this clash. Bookmakers offer odds around 2.05 for a home victory. Notably, in their last seven encounters, Zamalek has remained unbeaten, securing six wins. Our bet is on "Zamalek to win" with odds of 2.05.