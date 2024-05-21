Ternana vs Bari prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the second leg match for the right to remain in Italy's Serie B, Ternana will face Bari. The match will take place on Thursday, May 23, starting at 20:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Ternana

Ternana had a difficult season in Serie B, desperately trying to avoid relegation to a lower league. The team managed to achieve this by winning their last two matches against Catanzaro and Feralpisalò.

On the other hand, Ternana avoided direct relegation to Serie C by finishing in 16th place and entered the playoffs against Bari. The first match away ended in a 1-1 draw, and to stay in Serie B, they now need to win on their home turf.

Bari

Bari is often referred to as a farm club for Napoli because both clubs are owned by the same person, Aurelio De Laurentiis. Last season, the team nearly made it to the top division, but this season, they completely failed.

Five points earned in the last three rounds kept their chances of securing a spot in the second most significant division alive, and after a home draw with Ternana in the first match, the teams are now evenly matched.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

Only three goals have been scored in Ternana's last four home matches.

Bari has not won away since October last year.

Ternana has not beaten Bari this season: one loss and two draws.

Ternana vs Bari Prediction

Bookmakers believe that both teams have equal chances of winning this match but consider the hosts the favorites in this battle. I think the opponents will play cautiously, so I would bet on a total of fewer than 3 goals.