Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

On Thursday, May 23, we will find out the winner of the 2023/24 Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup. Banja Luka's Borac will host Zrinjski in the second leg of the final. The first leg ended with Zrinjski winning 1-0. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The prediction and bets for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Borac

Regardless of the final result, Borac Banja Luka can already consider this season highly successful. Borac has won the Bosnian Premier League title for the third time in their history and the first time since 2021. With one round to go, they are four points ahead of Zrinjski.

After the first leg of the cup final, Borac secured two victories in the Premier League. They first demolished Tuzla City 6-2 and then won a thrilling match against Igman Konjic 4-3. Borac is currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Zrinjski

Last season’s champions, Zrinjski, have already guaranteed themselves second place this year. A crucial period from February 17 to March 10 saw them collect only five points in four matches, allowing Borac to take the lead.

Following this, Zrinjski went on a ten-match winning streak in the Premier League but still couldn’t catch up to the leaders. After the first cup final match, Zrinjski defeated GOŠK Gabela 4-0 and overcame Tuzla City 4-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Borac has won the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup only once in their history. Zrinjski has two Cup victories to their name.

In the current Premier League season, these teams have exchanged victories and drawn once.

Borac – Zrinjski prediction

Borac has had a very strong season, but Zrinjski is in incredible form, and I don’t believe they will lose. My bet is on a double chance for Zrinjski (X2).