Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

In the second quarter-final match of the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship, currently being held in the Czech Republic, the Swiss national team will face Germany. The game will take place on Thursday, May 23, commencing at 16:20 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Switzerland

The Swiss secured second place in Group A. Switzerland displayed exceptional hockey during the group stage, adeptly adapting to their opponents. They can dominate from a position of strength or play a counter-attacking game. This versatility is reflected in their goal statistics; they conceded only 12 goals - the fewest in the tournament - while scoring 29, the fourth-highest in the group stage. Switzerland suffered only one defeat, against Canada, with a close score of 2:3, though discipline proved to be an issue in that match.

Germany

The Germans are the reigning World Championship runners-up. In 2023, they reached the final but lost to Canada 2:5. In this year's tournament, Germany has also performed admirably. They endured just two defeats in their group, against tournament favorites Sweden and the USA, winning all other games in regulation time. Additionally, they boast one of the best attacks in the tournament, scoring 34 goals in seven matches, the third-highest among all teams. However, among the teams that advanced to the playoffs, Germany conceded the most goals - 24 in total. This highlights their exciting and engaging style of play, where they both score and concede freely.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the previous World Championship, Switzerland and Germany also met in the quarter-finals, where Germany triumphed with a score of 3:1.

Germany is in excellent form, having secured four consecutive regulation-time victories. Switzerland, meanwhile, has won eight of their last nine matches.

Switzerland has scored at least two goals in their last eight games. Germany has also netted two or more goals in four matches.

Switzerland vs Germany Prediction

The match between Switzerland and Germany features two evenly matched teams. However, in this tournament, the Swiss have displayed a more mature and composed style of hockey. The Germans are an entertaining team, but such teams typically don't fare well in the playoffs. Therefore, a bet on Switzerland to win at odds of 1.49 seems prudent.