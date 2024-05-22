RU RU
Main Predictions Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Pavel Kotov Pavel Kotov
АТР Lyon 23 may 2024, 06:00 Pavel Kotov - Alexander Bublik
Lyon, Lyon
Alexander Bublik Alexander Bublik
As part of the quarterfinals of the ATP clay court tournament in Lyon, a match between Pavel Kotov and Alexander Bublik will take place on Thursday, May 23. The game is scheduled to start at 13:00 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Pavel Kotov

Kotov is having the best season of his career and climbed to the 57th place in the world rankings at the beginning of this week, which is his personal best. However, Kotov has not shown any remarkable results in 2024 so far, except for his first win in Grand Slam tournament matches.

In Lyon, the tennis player started from the first round and successively defeated Pedro Cachin and Alexandre Muller. It is worth noting that Kotov did not lose a single set in these matches.

Alexander Bublik

Bublik is a year older than his next opponent, but he also had a strong start to the current season. The Kazakhstani tennis player was ranked 17th in the ATP rankings at the beginning of May, which was also his personal best.

In Lyon, Bublik is seeded second and therefore started directly from the round of 16. Alexander confidently defeated Australian Aleksandar Vukic in two sets — 6:4, 6:2.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Kotov has won three matches in a row only once this season.
  • Bublik has not been very strong on clay this season: three wins and three losses.
  • The opponents have faced each other only once. In 2019 in Budapest, Bublik emerged victorious.

Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik Prediction

Bookmakers consider Kotov the favorite, but Bublik should not be underestimated. I believe we will see an even match and I would bet on a total of more than 21 games.

