RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown
Dallas Stars Dallas Stars
NHL 23 may 2024, 19:30 Dallas Stars - Edmonton Oilers
Dallas , American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers Edmonton Oilers
Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.74
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff semifinal series, Dallas will face Edmonton. The match will take place in the early hours of Friday, May 24, starting at 02:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Dallas Stars

After a strong regular season, Dallas faced a tough opponent in the first round of the playoffs, the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. The series expectedly went to all seven games, but the Stars, after losing the first two matches, managed to secure a spot in the second round.

In the battle against Colorado, the team won all three away games, allowing them to celebrate a 4-2 victory. They will start their quest for the final series on their home ice against a powerful but somewhat inconsistent Edmonton team.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton had their usual strong regular campaign and easily overcame the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The next stage against Vancouver proved more challenging.

The Oilers managed to come back three times during the series, clinching victory in the seventh game thanks to a strong second period. Notably, Edmonton's leader and captain, Connor McDavid, did not register a point in three of the seven matches against the Canucks.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • The Stars have lost only once in their previous five matches.
  • The last eight matches involving Edmonton have seen at least five goals scored.
  • In regular-season matches, Dallas holds the edge with a 2-1 record.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

Dallas had three more days to rest and prepare for this series. Despite this, bookmakers find it difficult to name a favorite in this matchup. Expecting an exciting game, I would bet on a total of over 5.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 5.5
Odds: 1.74
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Atalanta Odds: 1.81 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended 1xBet
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Atalanta Odds: 1.83 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now MelBet
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Canadian Championship Today, 19:30 Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 CF Montreal Odds: 1.74 Forge FC Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction NHL Today, 20:00 New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 New York Rangers Odds: 1.86 Florida Panthers Recommended BetWinner
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves Odds: 1.86 Dallas Mavericks Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:50 (VIDEO) A hilarious cartoon about Pochettino's sacking from Chelsea has blown up the web Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024