Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 5.5 Odds: 1.74 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff semifinal series, Dallas will face Edmonton. The match will take place in the early hours of Friday, May 24, starting at 02:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Dallas Stars

After a strong regular season, Dallas faced a tough opponent in the first round of the playoffs, the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. The series expectedly went to all seven games, but the Stars, after losing the first two matches, managed to secure a spot in the second round.

In the battle against Colorado, the team won all three away games, allowing them to celebrate a 4-2 victory. They will start their quest for the final series on their home ice against a powerful but somewhat inconsistent Edmonton team.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton had their usual strong regular campaign and easily overcame the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The next stage against Vancouver proved more challenging.

The Oilers managed to come back three times during the series, clinching victory in the seventh game thanks to a strong second period. Notably, Edmonton's leader and captain, Connor McDavid, did not register a point in three of the seven matches against the Canucks.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

The Stars have lost only once in their previous five matches.

The last eight matches involving Edmonton have seen at least five goals scored.

In regular-season matches, Dallas holds the edge with a 2-1 record.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

Dallas had three more days to rest and prepare for this series. Despite this, bookmakers find it difficult to name a favorite in this matchup. Expecting an exciting game, I would bet on a total of over 5.5 goals.