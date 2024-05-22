It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches

Bayer Leverkusen lost their first match in the 2023/2024 season. What is interesting is that it happened in the UEFA Europa League final, the second of the three trophies the team could win this season.

In the cup match, Bayer lost to Atalanta with a score of 0:3.

This defeat was the first for Xabi Alonso's team in 361 days - on May 27, 2023, Bayer lost to Bochum 0:3. The club's series without defeat amounted to 51 matches - this is the longest series in the history of modern soccer.

Earlier, we reported that the victory in the Europa League became the first European trophy in the history of Atalanta.