Al-Ittihad vs Damac prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

One of the matches in the 33rd round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will be played in Jeddah at the "King Abdullah Sports City," where Al-Ittihad will host Damac. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Al-Ittihad

The "Tigers" have not had the season that fans and management would have hoped for in the Saudi Arabian Championship. Last autumn, Al-Ittihad was at the top of the league table, but due to a series of poor performances, the team has slipped to sixth place. As of now, Marcelo Gallardo's team is in fifth place after 32 rounds, trailing Al-Taawoun in fourth by four points.

In their last match, the "Tigers" played away against Al-Khaleej and drew 1:1, conceding a goal in the 81st minute. Prior to that, Marcelo Gallardo's men had lost three consecutive Pro League matches. Regarding their home performance, Al-Ittihad has won 8 out of 16 matches but suffered 6 defeats. The "Tigers" have also failed to win their last three home games.

Damac

Cosmin Contra's team is essentially winding down the season, having secured a comfortable buffer from the relegation zone. Currently, Damac is in 10th place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 40 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

In the last round, Damac hosted Al-Fayha and drew 1:1. This was their second consecutive draw, and they have now gone four matches without a win. In 16 away games, Cosmin Contra's side has secured 4 victories and suffered 7 defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Damac secured a 3:1 home win in the first-round match, although Al-Ittihad had not lost in six consecutive matches before that.

The "Both teams to score" bet has hit in 7 of the last 9 matches between these teams.

Al-Ittihad has won the last three home matches against Damac.

Al-Ittihad vs Damac Prediction

Al-Ittihad's victory is priced at a very favorable 1.90 by the bookmakers. Considering the "Tigers" have home advantage and motivation, while Damac is merely playing out the season, we suggest betting on "Al-Ittihad to win" at odds of 1.90.