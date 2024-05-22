Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+2,0) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Another match in the 33rd round of the Saudi Pro League will be played on Thursday in Riyadh, where local side Al-Riyadh will host Al-Nassr. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Al-Riyadh

The "Red and Blacks" managed to return to the top tier of Saudi Arabian football last season. The team finished in fourth place in the First Division but secured promotion. However, in the elite division, they are currently struggling and fighting for survival.

At the moment, Al-Riyadh is just two points clear of the relegation zone. In their last match, the "Red and Blacks" played away against Al-Hazem, resulting in a 1:1 draw. This was their third consecutive draw, and they have now remained unbeaten in four consecutive rounds.

Al-Nassr

The "Global Club" set ambitious goals at the beginning of the season, but the team has largely failed to meet expectations. The only trophy that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates can still win is the King's Cup. However, they will face Al-Hilal in the final, making the outcome uncertain.

For instance, in the previous round, Al-Nassr hosted the newly crowned champions Al-Hilal and only managed a 1:1 draw. Overall, their 12-point gap from the champions in the standings speaks volumes. Additionally, Al-Nassr has won 14 out of 16 away matches this season, with only two defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Al-Nassr thrashed the "Red and Blacks" 4:1 at home in the first round.

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has hit in four of the last five encounters.

Both teams scored in the last three matches between these rivals.

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Bookmakers offer odds around 1.31 for Al-Nassr's victory. We anticipate a high-scoring match as Al-Riyadh is fighting for survival and will be highly motivated. Our bet is "Al-Riyadh to win with a +2.0 handicap" with odds of 1.65.