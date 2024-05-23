"The Rock" Johnson and Usyk will star in the same film. What will it be about?

The presence of WWE fighter Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the film industry doesn't surprise us in any way and including as an actor he has basically made a name for himself. But here is a rather unusual character to star alongside him in the same film.

So, now a film about the legend of mixed martial arts Mark Kerr, who in 1997-2000 won three tournaments in the UFC and WVC version, mostly beating opponents early in the first minutes of fights, is being prepared. As such, Johnson has been cast in the role of Kerr.

But the film will also star recent world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, who will play the role of Igor Volchanchin. The Ukrainian has competed with Kerr twice. The first fight in September 1999 was recognised as one that did not take place, due to Volchanchyn's banned punches.

The repeated fight took place in December 2000 and there already Volchanchyn won by unanimous decision of judges. Among the famous athletes can also be noted MMA champion Ryan Bader, and from the actresses we will be able to see the performer of the role of Robert Oppenheimer's wife Kathryn in the sensational film about the American nuclear physicist Emily Blunt.