De Zerbi's suitors will still have to pay Brighton for him

Recently, Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi reached an agreement with his club in the cancellation of his contract, after which the press began to link him with a new team. But, the contenders for the specialist will not be able to get him for free.

The details of this situation were revealed by Alfredo Pedulla. Earlier in De Zerbi's contract with Brighton there was a clause about the pay-off of 15 million euros, and even after the resignation it did not go anywhere. However, the amount has been reduced to five million euros, and the clause will be valid until the end of August.

De Zerbi has already been linked with several teams, but without much success. It is believed that the Italian would like to continue working in the Premier League, and his dream is Manchester United. The specialist has previously been linked with clubs outside of England, including Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin.