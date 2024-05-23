Lookman is the fourth ever hat-trick winner in a European Cup final. Who are the first three?

Yesterday, Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick, leading Atalanta to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

With this achievement, Lookman made history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a Europa League or UEFA Cup final. Previously, the best performance in a final was two goals by a single player.

Moreover, Lookman becomes only the fourth player to score a hat-trick in a European competition final. Before him, Ferenc Puskás did it in 1960 and 1962, Alfredo Di Stéfano in 1960, and Pierino Prati in 1969.

It is worth noting that Atalanta has won a European trophy for the first time in its history.

Overall, Lookman has accumulated 15 goals and 8 assists in 43 matches this season.