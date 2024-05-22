Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result

Kylian Mbappé previously expressed his desire to play for the French national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, it has since been revealed that Real Madrid, where Mbappé is set to transfer this summer, does not intend to allow him to participate.

According to L'Equipe, even French President Emmanuel Macron, who maintains a close relationship with Mbappé, decided to intervene. Macron conducted a phone conversation with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in an attempt to persuade him.

Nevertheless, Pérez's stance remains firm. Real Madrid does not want to risk Mbappé's health at the very start of his tenure in Madrid and therefore will not permit him to compete in the Olympics.

It is worth noting that the Olympic team typically consists of players under the age of 23, although the coach is allowed to include three older players.

The French team at the home Olympics will be in the same group as the USA, Guinea, and New Zealand.

Recall, on Monday, Macron attended Mbappe's farewell party in Paris.