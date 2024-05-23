The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?

As a result of Atalanta's historic victory over Bayer in the Europa League final yesterday, there is now a possibility that six teams from Serie A could participate in the next Champions League. However, one condition must be met for this to occur.

According to the new regulations, Italy has five guaranteed spots in the 2024/25 Champions League, not four. This opportunity was granted due to Italy's position in the top two of the UEFA seasonal ranking.

Atalanta secures the Europa League winner's slot in the next Champions League. If Atalanta finishes the Serie A season in fifth place, the vacant Serie A slot for the Champions League will go to the sixth-place team, which is currently Roma.

At present, Atalanta holds the fifth position, trailing the fourth place by two points. However, the team from Bergamo has one game in hand. In the final two rounds, Atalanta will face Torino and Fiorentina.

What happens if Atalanta finishes in the top four? In that case, Italy will have five teams in the Champions League, and the vacant spot will be awarded to the highest-ranked team in the Champions League qualifiers, which is Benfica.