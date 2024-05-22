Sweden vs Finland prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the quarter-final match of the 2024 World Hockey Championship held in the Czech Republic, the central game of this stage sees Sweden facing Finland. The game will take place on Thursday, May 23rd, and will commence at 20:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Sweden

The Tre Kronor had a stellar group stage, securing a perfect 21 points from seven matches. Moreover, Sweden boasts one of the best defenses in the tournament, having conceded only nine goals. In addition, the Swedes scored 35 goals, the second-highest tally in the World Championship. However, their power play efficiency has been subpar, converting only six out of 26 attempts, a 23.08% success rate, ranking eighth among all teams.

Notably, Sweden has not conceded a single goal while shorthanded, with opponents failing to capitalize on 16 power-play opportunities. According to bookmakers, Sweden is currently the main favorite to win the World Championship.

Finland

Suomi has not performed well in the World Championship. Finland finished fourth in their group, accumulating ten points from seven games. They secured only three wins in the group stage, defeating Great Britain, Norway, and Denmark—some of the tournament's main underdogs. However, Finland has a commendable defense, allowing 14 goals, the second-best in the tournament. Despite this, Suomi's offense is the weakest among the playoff participants, netting only 21 goals. Additionally, Finland's power play has been lackluster, converting four out of 20 attempts, a 20% success rate, ranking ninth in the World Championship. Overall, Suomi's play has not been particularly impressive; they rely on defense and aim to disrupt their opponents' game.

This strategy was not very effective in the group stage, as they failed to defeat any direct competitors. In the playoffs, their chances improve slightly since it is a single match, and with strong defense, they can score a goal and wait for the opponent's mistake. In my opinion, Finland is not among the top favorites for the gold medals, but they are certainly capable of causing an upset.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last time Sweden and Finland faced each other was in a friendly tournament before the World Championship, where the Finns won 4-3 in a shootout.

The Swedish team has won in regulation time in their last seven matches.

Sweden has not lost in regulation time to Finland in their last seven encounters. Sweden has scored against Finland in 24 of their last 25 matches.

Sweden vs Finland Prediction

The match between Sweden and Finland will be highly intense. Games between these rivals are always fiercely contested, given their geographic proximity. I believe the match will not be high-scoring, and I am betting on this outcome. My wager is on a total of fewer than five goals with odds of 1.65.