Fans of two teams brawl on the pitch after the Czech Cup final

Football news Today, 03:33
Yesterday in Plzeň, the final match of the 2023/24 Czech Cup between local Viktoria and Sparta Prague culminated in true drama.

Sparta triumphed with a score of 2-1, with Veljko Birmančević netting the decisive goal in the first minute of stoppage time. Following the final whistle, chaos ensued.

As Sparta's players began celebrating their victory, fans from both teams stormed the pitch, resulting in a massive brawl. Players had to be rushed to the locker rooms, and the police were called to break up the fighting supporters.

With this victory, Sparta secured the golden double, having also won the Czech championship this season.

Throughout its history, Sparta has claimed the Czech Cup eight times. This marks their first victory in the tournament since 2020.

