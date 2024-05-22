Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through

The undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk, harbors a dream of playing professional football. Not everyone is aware, but to pursue this aspiration, Usyk even signed a contract with the Ukrainian Premier League club Polissya from Zhytomyr.

According to the plan, Usyk was supposed to debut for Polissya in an official match at the end of the season, but the postponement of his fight against Fury disrupted this arrangement. Consequently, Usyk was not included in the squad for the second half of the season.

"According to clause 8 of article 8 of the UPL competition regulations for the current season, player registration for participation in official matches is only possible during the designated registration periods. Since the last registration period ended on March 12, unfortunately, Oleksandr Usyk, not being officially registered with FC Polissya (Zhytomyr) for this season, will not be able to participate in the team's official matches," stated the club's vice president.

However, there is a possibility that after his rematch against Fury, scheduled for October, Usyk will still be able to fulfill his dream.

Interestingly, Usyk has already played for Polissya in a friendly tournament, the Winter Cup, against the club Veres Rivne.

For the fight against Fury, Usyk even appeared in a suit in the colors of his football club with its name on the back.