Decision made. Barcelona have reached an agreement with a new coach

Today, 04:39
Kenley Ward
Barcelona will soon have a new top-tier coach.

According to Fran Miguel, the Catalan club has reached a full agreement with former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. The German specialist dreams of managing Barcelona and has agreed to sign a two-year contract.

Following the conclusion of the season, Barcelona's management will hold a final meeting with Flick to finalize and sign the contract.

It is worth recalling that after a 3-5 defeat to Villarreal, Xavi announced he would step down as Barcelona's head coach. However, the club initially managed to convince him to stay. Later, Joan Laporta was angered by Xavi's comments during a press conference before the match against Almería, where he stated that due to financial issues, the club could not compete with Real Madrid for trophies. This prompted Laporta to decide to dismiss Xavi.

Flick has been out of work since September of last year when he was dismissed from the German national team following a series of poor results in friendly matches.

Previously, Flick coached Bayern Munich, winning the treble in the 2019/20 season.

With one round remaining in the current season, Barcelona has secured second place in La Liga.

