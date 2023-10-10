Eden Hazard ends his professional career

Star Belgian footballer Eden Hazard has completed his professional career.

The former Real Madrid player wrote about his decision on social networks.

According to the footballer, he believes that now is the ideal moment to quit big football.

“You have to be able to listen and say “stop” at the right moment. After a 16 year career and over 700 matches played, I have decided to end my professional football career.

I was able to realize my dream and play all over Europe and the world. During my career I have met wonderful people, managers, coaches, teammates. I especially want to thank the clubs I played for: Lille OSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Separately, I would like to say thank you to the Belgian national team,” Hazard wrote.

Let us remember that in recent years Hazard rarely appeared on the field, and the reason for this was the footballer’s constant injuries. He recently decided to retire from the Belgium national team, of which he was captain, and has now retired from club football.