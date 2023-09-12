RU RU NG NG
The Chelsea and Real Madrid star may end his football career

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard may end his football career, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Hazard is considering the possibility of ending his career, but he has not yet made a final decision. He is currently talking and thinking with his family about the future. Eden had a great career and was able to prove to world football that he is one of the best attacking midfielders.

It should not be forgotten that the last few seasons for the 32-year-old player did not go well. He could not regain his fitness and establish himself in the core of Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano does not want to speculate on this topic, but in the near future, there may be confirmation of the information that Hazard is ending his career.

Also, there are rumors that Eden Hazard may return to Chelsea. According to the journalist, this information is not true. Ending his career is not yet a final decision for Hazard, as talks with his family are still ongoing. He is considering a career-ending option, so it remains to be seen.

Regarding the information about returning to Chelsea or some Belgian club – is not true.

