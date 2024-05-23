A potential successor to Southgate in the England national team is known. He has worked in the EPL

Recent claims that England head coach Gareth Southgate may take over at Manchester United after the European Championships or end his career altogether have prompted the local football association to consider a potential replacement for the specialist.

So, according to The Daily Telegraph, it could be Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked as Chelsea head coach on Tuesday. The Argentine is believed to be well known to the FA's technical director John McDermott, who will have the burden of finding a replacement for Southgate.

Pochettino has a reputation for making a significant contribution to the development of young English players who have made it into the main squad, including Chelsea midfielder Couto Palmer.

However, the Argentine specialist is not the only candidate. Thomas Tuchel, who was recently sacked as Bayern's head coach, is also being considered as Southgate's successor.