Southgate shocking statement on his future amid Manchester United rumours

England head coach Gareth Southgate has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent times, but the Three Lions manager's latest statement on his future could upset Red Devils fans.

The 53-year-old has let it slip in general that he could end his coaching career at the end of the 2024 European Championships:

"I have been working in this building for more than a decade (Southgate has been working in the structure of the Football Association of England since 2011 - ed.) and, of course, the ambition has always been to win the tournament. For now, we have nothing to consider until we do. But if we succeed, then maybe I will finish my career and do nothing," Southgate is quoted by Goal.

Southgate has been in charge of the England national team since 2016, with whom he reached fourth place at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 silverware.