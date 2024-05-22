Besiktas vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The Turkish Cup winner will be decided on Thursday evening in Istanbul, where local club Besiktas will face Trabzonspor at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Besiktas

The "Black Eagles" have not been at their best this season and, instead of competing for the championship, are fighting for European spots. Last weekend, Fernando Santos' team drew 2-2 at home against Hatayspor, salvaging a point with a goal in the 97th minute.

After 37 rounds, Beşiktaş occupies the fifth position in the Turkish Super League standings. They are just two points behind fourth-placed Başakşehir. In the Turkish Cup, Besiktas defeated teams such as Eyüpspor (4-0), Antalyaspor (2-1), Konyaspor (2-0), and Ankaragücü in the semifinals.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, had an excellent season, securing third place and a spot in European competitions. With 64 points from 37 matches, they are six points ahead of fourth-placed Başakşehir.

Last weekend, Trabzonspor secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Başakşehir. The "Black Sea Storm" have won four of their last five matches, losing only once. In the Turkish Cup, Trabzonspor triumphed over teams such as Manisa (3-1), Gençlerbirliği (2-1), Başakşehir (1-0), and Karagümrük in the semifinals.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

This season, the teams exchanged home victories – 3-0 in Trabzonspor's favor and 2-0 in Istanbul.

The "Both Teams to Score" bet did not come through in the last three encounters.

The "Total Over 2.5 Goals" bet was successful in only two of the last five matches.

Besiktas vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Bookmakers favor Besiktas in this match, but it cannot be said that the "Black Eagles" look superior to Trabzonspor. We believe that a good bet for this match is "Both Teams to Score" at odds of 1.74.