Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
CF Montreal vs Forge FC prediction Photo: cfmontreal.com / Author unknown
One of the quarterfinal return legs in the Championship will be played on Thursday in Montreal, where the local Club de Foot Montreal will host Forge at Saputo Stadium. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Club de Foot Montreal

The "Blue-White-Black" approach the return match against Forge following a heavy 1-5 away defeat to Toronto FC in the regular MLS season. By the end of the first half, Toronto had netted three unanswered goals, effectively settling the outcome. Completing the match to secure victory was merely a formality.

Currently, Laurent Ciman’s team occupies the 13th position in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the top nine by five points. At home this season, Club de Foot Montreal has played four matches, securing just one victory while losing twice.

Forge

The "Hammers" finished second in the regular CPL 2023 season, once again qualifying for the playoffs. Ultimately, the team reached the final and claimed their fourth championship title with a 2-1 victory over Cavalry at Tim Hortons Field. Presently, the team sits third in the league table with 10 points from five matches.

In their last outing, Forge hosted Vancouver and suffered a 1-2 defeat. Prior to that, the team drew 1-1 away against Pacific. On the road, Forge has played just two matches, securing one win and one draw. In the first leg of the quarterfinal, Forge took the lead in the first half, but Club de Foot Montreal equalized shortly after the break.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams faced off in the semifinal series in the spring of 2022 and 2023, with the "Blue-White-Black" winning both encounters 3-0 and 2-0.
  • Only one of their last four matches saw both teams score.
  • Only one of the last four encounters resulted in a total over 2.5 goals.

Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge Prediction

The hosts are considered favorites by bookmakers, with odds of approximately 1.74 for a Montreal victory. We believe the "Blue-White-Black" will triumph in this match, and our bet is on "Club de Foot Montreal to win" with a coefficient of 1.74.

