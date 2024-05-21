Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Prediction on game Canada Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 23, the playoffs of the 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship, held in the Czech Republic, will commence. In the first quarter-final game, Canada will face Slovakia. The match is set to begin at 16:20 Central European Time. Experts at Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Canada

The Canadian team secured first place in Group A, exhibiting excellent hockey without suffering a single defeat. In seven games, they recorded five regulation-time victories and two overtime wins. The match against Austria was a true thriller; the Maple Leafs led 6-1, but in the third period, Austria scored five goals, tying the game 6-6 and pushing it into overtime. After this game, Canada played more pragmatically and calmly. Subsequent victories were less high-scoring but still confident. Over the group stage, Canada scored 32 goals and conceded 18.

Slovakia

The Slovak team brought a respectable roster to the tournament, featuring nine NHL representatives. However, their group stage performance was inconsistent and unconvincing. They lost their first game to Germany, despite being favored, and also fell to Latvia and Sweden. Their best match was against the USA, where they secured a 5-4 overtime victory. Overall, their group stage was unstable, but advancing to the playoffs was deserved. Slovakia conceded 23 goals and scored 26.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The last head-to-head match between Canada and Slovakia went to a shootout, with the Maple Leafs emerging victorious 2-1.

Slovakia has not lost in regulation time in 6 of their last 8 matches. Team Canada has won in regulation time in 8 of their last 11 games.

Canada has not lost in regulation time in their last 7 matches.

Canada has conceded 2 or fewer goals in 7 of their last 11 matches. Slovakia has scored more than 2 goals in 6 of their last 8 matches.

In seven group stage matches of the World Championship, Canada has scored a minimum of three goals.

Canada vs Slovakia Prediction

Canada is the clear favorite in this game. They possess a very strong and pragmatic play style. The Maple Leafs can accelerate the pace when needed and ease off when necessary. Slovakia, on the other hand, is a rather inconsistent team with a decent lineup. The World Championship playoffs consist of a single match, so anything can happen.

However, I do not believe Canada will lose this game. The Maple Leafs have a potent attack and good execution, so I think they will continue their trend of scoring at least three goals per game. My bet is on Canada to score over 3.5 goals with odds of 1.81.