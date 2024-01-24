Four Udinese fans have been severely punished in the wake of a racist scandal

Four Udinese supporters have received a ban from attending football events in Italy for racist insults directed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The Italian police have stated that the violators will be prohibited from attending professional football events for the next five years.

Udinese authorities reported that three men and a woman were identified after analyzing stadium footage. It is claimed that the suspects' information has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

It's worth noting that a five-year ban is the maximum penalty that can be imposed on a fan caught engaging in racism at a football match for the first time.

Recall that during the first half of the match, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was the target of racist remarks from the Udinese fans in the black-and-white section. The French goalkeeper left the field in response, and the match was not resumed until he returned to the goal.

Udinese has been punished with one home match played without spectators for the behavior of its fans. The club has also been actively searching for those responsible. One of the misguided fans has been permanently banned from attending the team's home matches.

Earlier, a star of Real Madrid strongly condemned the incident involving Maignan, calling for the imprisonment of racists.