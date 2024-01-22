Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger of Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, strongly expressed his opinion on Twitter regarding the incident that occurred in the Serie A match between Milan and Udinese on January 20.

During the 35th minute of the match, the game was interrupted due to racist remarks directed at the devil's goalkeeper, Mike Maignan.

Vinicius wrote on Twitter:

"Simple talk won't change anything." These are Maignan's words. It's time to put racists in prison so they can be ashamed of who they are.

I thank those who truly support our fight, and I regret those who only speak empty words to gain press sympathy," Vinicius stated.

Vinícius Júnior himself has also been a victim of racist insults on multiple occasions.