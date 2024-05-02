Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game VfB Stuttgart wont lose Odds: 1.41 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, Stuttgart will play against Bayern in the 32nd round match of the Bundesliga at home. The match starts at 3:30 PM Central European Time. The match forecast and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart, which played in the playoffs last season for the right to compete in the Bundesliga against Bayer, has made a quantum leap in the current championship. Sebastian Hoeness's team is in third place, trailing Bayern by only 5 points. Stuttgart has already secured participation in the UEFA Champions League for the next season, something that hasn't happened with this club since the 2009/10 season. In the previous Bundesliga round, Stuttgart was on the verge of becoming the first team this season to defeat Bayer Leverkusen. However, Stuttgart squandered a 2-0 lead, conceding the decisive goal in the seventh minute of compensatory time. Before that, Stuttgart lost to Werder (1-2), but also defeated Eintracht (3-0) and Borussia Dortmund (1-0).

Bayern

Bayern no longer has tournament motivation in the Bundesliga. With a victory over Stuttgart, the Munich team will secure second place, but it's hardly crucial for such a club. Bayern's main task is preparing for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. On Tuesday, April 30th, Bayern played against the La Liga leader and drew 2-2. It is likely that against Stuttgart, Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff will resort to rotation to avoid injuries to their key players. In the previous Bundesliga round, Bayern defeated Eintracht at home (2-1), and before that, they routed Union Berlin (5-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 15th round of this season, Bayern defeated Stuttgart 3-0.

Stuttgart has not beaten Bayern since May 2018.

Bayern has won 23 out of the last 26 matches against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart vs Bayern prediction

Stuttgart performs very well at home, while Bayern will not field their optimal lineup. My bet is on 1X.