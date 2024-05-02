RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich prediction DAZN
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2024, 09:30 VfB Stuttgart - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
Germany, Stuttgart, MHPArena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game VfB Stuttgart wont lose
Odds: 1.41

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 4th, Stuttgart will play against Bayern in the 32nd round match of the Bundesliga at home. The match starts at 3:30 PM Central European Time. The match forecast and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart, which played in the playoffs last season for the right to compete in the Bundesliga against Bayer, has made a quantum leap in the current championship. Sebastian Hoeness's team is in third place, trailing Bayern by only 5 points. Stuttgart has already secured participation in the UEFA Champions League for the next season, something that hasn't happened with this club since the 2009/10 season. In the previous Bundesliga round, Stuttgart was on the verge of becoming the first team this season to defeat Bayer Leverkusen. However, Stuttgart squandered a 2-0 lead, conceding the decisive goal in the seventh minute of compensatory time. Before that, Stuttgart lost to Werder (1-2), but also defeated Eintracht (3-0) and Borussia Dortmund (1-0).

Bayern

Bayern no longer has tournament motivation in the Bundesliga. With a victory over Stuttgart, the Munich team will secure second place, but it's hardly crucial for such a club. Bayern's main task is preparing for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. On Tuesday, April 30th, Bayern played against the La Liga leader and drew 2-2. It is likely that against Stuttgart, Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff will resort to rotation to avoid injuries to their key players. In the previous Bundesliga round, Bayern defeated Eintracht at home (2-1), and before that, they routed Union Berlin (5-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 15th round of this season, Bayern defeated Stuttgart 3-0.
  • Stuttgart has not beaten Bayern since May 2018.
  • Bayern has won 23 out of the last 26 matches against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart vs Bayern prediction

Stuttgart performs very well at home, while Bayern will not field their optimal lineup. My bet is on 1X.

Prediction on game VfB Stuttgart wont lose
Odds: 1.41

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Philadelphia Sixers Odds: 1.62 New York Knicks Recommended MelBet
Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction J. League Japan 03 may 2024, 06:00 Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Nagoya Grampus Odds: 1.42 Vissel Kobe Bet now MelBet
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 03 may 2024, 11:00 Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Al-Taawoun Odds: 1.42 Al-Hilal Bet now MelBet
ZED FC vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 ZED FC Odds: 1.6 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Recommended 1xBet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs Baladiyat ElMahalla SC prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2024, 12:00 Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 Baladiyat ElMahalla SC Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:01 Bayer beat Roma and extended their incredible streak without defeat Football news Today, 16:50 Marseille and Atalanta exchanged goals in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final Basketball news Today, 16:45 EuroLeague playoffs: schedule, results, and tournament bracket Hockey news Today, 16:39 2024 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:33 Champions League further away from Spurs. Chelsea convincingly dealt with Tottenham Football news Today, 16:07 Mourinho rejects offers in anticipation of one particular top club Football news Today, 16:05 Gallagher leads the Premier League in a significant metric Tennis news Today, 15:39 Medvedev is out of the Madrid Masters due to injury Football news Today, 15:38 AC Milan has definitively decided to dismiss Pioli. A contender for the coach already identified Football news Today, 15:07 Chelsea supporters dedicated a colossal banner to the club's homegrown player
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Nagoya Grampus vs Vissel Kobe prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 ZED vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Al-Ittihad vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Hamburg vs St. Pauli prediction and betting tips on May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Ankaragucu vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Besiktas vs Rizespor prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024 Football 03 may 2024 Toulouse vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips - May 3, 2024