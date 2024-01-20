Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands
The 21st-round Serie A match between Udinese and Milan was marred by a scandal.
In the first half of the match, goalkeeper Mike Maignan became the target of racist chants from the Udinese fans in the stands.
Maignan reported this to the referee, leading to the suspension of the match for several minutes. Disheartened, Milan's goalkeeper decided to leave the field, and his teammates followed suit.
The Rossoneri spent several minutes in an area beneath the stands, persuading their goalkeeper to return to the field. Once all participants returned to the pitch, the match resumed.
