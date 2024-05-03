Swiantek on her way to the Madrid final lost three times fewer games than Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek, the world's number one, lost only 20 games in five matches on her way to the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The total time on the court was 7 hours and 20 minutes, averaging 1 hour and 28 minutes per match.

On the other hand, the other finalist, Aryna Sabalenka, lost 60 games in her five matches. The total time on the court was 10 hours and 38 minutes, averaging 2 hours and 7 minutes per match.

Swiatek in Madrid has already defeated Wang Xiyu, Sorana Cirstea, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Madison Keys. Sabalenka has overcome Magda Linette, Robin Montgomery, Danielle Collins, Meryem Anna Andreava, and Elena Rybakina.

It's worth noting that Swiatek and Sabalenka played in the final of the Madrid super tournament last year, with the Pole losing. In their head-to-head history, Swiatek holds the advantage at 6:3.

The final match will take place on Saturday, starting at 20:30 Central European Time.

Video highlights of last year's match between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid tournament final