Swiatek confidently defeat Keys and advance to the final of the tournament in Madrid

The world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, faced off against American representative Madison Keys (WTA No. 20) in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid, Spain.

The Polish tennis player secured a convincing victory in two sets, leaving no chances for her opponent - 6:1, 6:3. It took Swiatek just over an hour on the court to claim victory.

During the match, the winner converted 4 out of 5 break points, while her opponent made 5 double faults.

This was the fourth meeting between the two players, with the Pole winning 3 matches.

In the final round, Swiatek will compete against either Aryna Sabalenka (WTA No. 2) or Elena Rybakina (WTA No. 4).

WTA1000, Madrid

Semifinal

Iga Swiatek (Poland) - Madison Keys (USA) - 6:1, 6:3