Napoli have made an offer to Torino for the defender, who is interested in Tottenham

Napoli and Tottenham intend to strengthen their defence in the summer transfer window, but the clubs will have to fight for one defender, who both teams are interested in.

The Neapolitans have made an offer to Torino for centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno, the details of which have become known to Corriere dello Sport. Partenopei boss Aurelio De Laurentiis is offering €35 million for the 24-year-old player outright and another five as bonuses.

This fulfils the demands of Torino, who just like that value their defender at 40 million euros, but it is impossible to state the fact that Buongiorno is already a Napoli player, as Milan, Inter and Juventus are also interested in him.

The Garnet have also received an offer from Tottenham, who, as reported a few days ago, have also started negotiations to sign the player.