A legendary player and currently unemployed coach have received an offer from Saudi Arabia
Former Italian footballer Gennaro Gattuso, aged 46, who has already begun his coaching career, has received an offer from Saudi Arabia.
This information comes from the renowned insider Fabrizio Romano. The source does not specify which club is interested in having Gattuso at the helm.
Romano also claims that Gennaro has been on Torino's shortlist since February.
Gattuso's last club was Marseille, which he left in February. The coach has also worked with Valencia, Napoli, AC Milan, and other clubs.
In April, journalist Nicolò Schira reported that Palermo is interested in Gattuso's services.
