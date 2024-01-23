It is known how Udinese will be punished for the racist chants from their fans towards Maignan

Udinese will be punished for the behavior of their fans in the recent Serie A match against Milan.

It is reasonable to recall that in the first half of the match, AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan became the target of racist chants from the black-and-white fans' stand. In response to the incident, the French goalkeeper left the field, and the match was not resumed until he returned to the goal.

As a consequence of this unpleasant incident, Udinese will play their next home match without spectators. This will be the match against Monza on February 3.

According to the match referee's report, the racist insults mainly came from the ultras in the home team's Curva Sud stand, but other fans did not distance themselves from what was happening.

It is noted that Udinese has already identified the individuals responsible. One of the fans has been banned from attending the team's home matches for life.