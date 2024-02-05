Despite the closed transfer window in Italy, Roma's midfielder will leave the team this winter

Even though the transfer window in Italy has already closed, Roma may still part ways with a player.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Besiktas, a club in the Turkish league where the transfer window is open until February 9, is showing interest in Roma's midfielder Renato Sanches, who plays for Roma on loan from PSG, and is looking to complete the signing of the player.

The Istanbul club is currently working to terminate the loan agreement of the 26-year-old Portuguese player with Roma and sign him on loan until the end of the season.

It is reported that Roma would gladly take this path, as Sanches' career in Rome has not flourished. In nine matches for Roma, he has only played 228 minutes and scored one goal.

Sanches' contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at ten million euros.

Roma had previously loaned RB Leipzig's defender Angeliño until the end of the season.