Tuchel has responded to whether he would like to return to England after Bayern

Football news Today, 07:59
Bayern Munich's head coach Thomas Tuchel commented on rumors about his return to English football after the current season ends, in an interview with TNT Sports.

According to Tuchel, he enjoyed his time in England, where he previously managed Chelsea.

"I’d rather not answer… but it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England and I loved it in the Premier League for sure. It was a very, very special time in England"

It's worth noting that Thomas Tuchel is considered the favorite for the position of Manchester United's head coach, as the club plans to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

During his tenure as Chelsea's head coach, Tuchel won the Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

Bayern Munich has officially announced that Tuchel will leave the team after the season ends. The Bavarians are already out of the race for the Bundesliga title, and today they will play against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. The first leg in Munich ended 2-2.

