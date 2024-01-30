Breaking. Roma has loaned the defender from RB Leipzig

Spanish defender Angeliño, who belongs to RB Leipzig, will continue the season at AS Roma. The "Wolves" announced the player's loan until June 30, 2024.

It is stated that Roma has the option to buy the player, but the club did not disclose any other conditions of the transfer.

The player himself commented on the move to Daniele De Rossi's team:

"Today I am proud to have joined a great club with an incredible history and a team full of champions. I can't wait to meet the coach and my new teammates and make myself available to them."

At the beginning of the season, Angeliño was loaned to Galatasaray, where he played in 19 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

In the Spanish defender's career, he has played for Manchester City, Girona, Mallorca, PSV, and NAC Breda. Angeliño is under contract with the German "Bulls" until the summer of 2025, and Transfermarkt values the player at eight million euros.