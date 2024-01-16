The return of a legend! Roma has appointed a new head coach

Legendary former midfielder Daniele De Rossi has officially become the new head coach of AS Roma.

L’AS Roma è lieta di annunciare che Daniele De Rossi è stato nominato nuovo Responsabile Tecnico della Prima Squadra fino al 30 giugno 2024.



The 40-year-old Italian has taken over the position from José Mourinho, who was sacked today due to unsatisfactory results.

De Rossi has signed a contract with Roma until the end of the current season, with an option for a one-year extension.

This marks the second experience of independent coaching for De Rossi. In the previous season, he coached SPAL in Serie B but was dismissed after 3 wins, 6 draws, and 8 losses. Earlier, De Rossi also served as an assistant to Roberto Mancini in the Italian national team during the victorious Euro 2020 campaign.

As a player, De Rossi played 616 matches for Roma, scoring 63 goals and providing 60 assists.

After 20 rounds, Roma currently occupies the ninth position in Serie A.

De Rossi's debut as head coach will take place in the match against Verona on January 20.