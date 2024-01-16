Breaking! Roma has dismissed Mourinho

Roma has officially bid farewell to the Portuguese specialist José Mourinho and his coaching staff.

The club management thanked Mourinho for his work but acknowledged that immediate changes are needed in the club's best interests. They also wished the Portuguese and his staff all the best in the future.

L’AS Roma annuncia che José Mourinho e i suoi collaboratori tecnici lasceranno il Club con effetto immediato.



Ulteriori aggiornamenti riguardo la nuova guida tecnica della Prima Squadra saranno comunicati a breve.



According to the statement, further announcements regarding the team's coaching staff will be made in the near future. Mourinho had been with Roma since the summer of 2021. During his tenure, the team won the only trophy, the Conference League in the 2021/2022 season, marking the club's first international trophy.

Currently, Roma is in the ninth position in the Serie A standings, and in the fall, they secured the second spot in the Europa League group with Sheriff, Servette, and Prague Slavia.

It has been reported that Roma legend Daniele de Rossi will be Mourinho's successor.