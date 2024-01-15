Roma legend could lead the team instead of Mourinho

Roma's leadership has identified a potential successor to José Mourinho as the head coach of the team. According to Sport Mediaset, the new head coach of the "Wolves" could be the club legend, Daniele De Rossi.

The club's bosses are dissatisfied with the lack of progress under Portuguese coach Mourinho and the overall results of the team. There is a possibility that they will not wait until June when Mourinho's contract expires and will change the coach before the end of the season.

De Rossi previously served as an assistant to Roberto Mancini during Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign. Afterward, he unsuccessfully coached SPAL in Serie B: 17 matches, 3 wins, 6 draws, and 8 losses.

Yesterday, Roma lost to Milan (1:3) in the 20th round of Serie A. Mourinho's team has not won in three consecutive matches and has dropped to ninth place with 29 points. In the Europa League, Roma finished second in its group, and in the Round of 16, they face tough matches against Feyenoord.