BREAKING! Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent

Football news Yesterday, 14:06
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent Photo: https://x.com/FabrizioRomano

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, reported journalist Matt Law.

The management and the Argentine held a meeting, after which both parties concluded that it would be best to terminate the current contract. The London team will be looking for a young specialist to fill the position with head coach.

Chelsea has officially confirmed this information. The club's management thanked the coach for this season and added that they would be happy to see Pochettino at Stamford Bridge in the future.

"We thank the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of the history of this football club. The club is now well positioned to continue to move forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come," Pochettino said.

Let us recall that on May 29, 2023, the English club Chelsea announced that Mauricio Pochettino would become the head coach for the 2023/2024 season.

Chelsea hosted Bournemouth in their final match of the season at home. A 2-1 victory secured the London team sixth place, along with a spot in European competitions for the next season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has already left Bayern Munich, and his future is highly uncertain. The German specialist is ready to return to the Premier League and is open to working at either Manchester United or Chelsea.

