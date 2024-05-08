Manchester United set to replace Onan with Real Sociedad goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's performances this season cannot be 100% satisfied, so Old Trafford are thinking about a replacement for the Cameroonian player.

As it became known Marca, it could well be Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, whose progress in the team from San Sebastián has attracted the attention of top clubs, including Manchester United, who put him on the transfer lists.

The only problem could be the player's price, as the clause in Remiro's contract with the Spanish club is 70 million euros, but it could be reduced as part of the negotiation process.

The signing of the 29-year-old goalkeeper could be part of the squad restructuring that is set to take place in the summer transfer window. A change of goalkeeper is also a plan to reduce the number of goals conceded, of which Manchester United have 81 in 48 games this season.