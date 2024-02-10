'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup

The Qatar national team has won the 2023 Asian Cup. The hosts defeated Jordan 3-1 in the final match of the tournament, which was played just in Qatar. Al Sadd forward Akram Afif scored all three goals for the winners. For the in-form visitors, Yazan Al-Naimat distinguished himself.

Curiously, all three goals against Jordan today were scored from penalties. This fact seems to have particularly angered fans, who voiced their displeasure on social media.

Below, we bring you the top-rated comments from users on X (formerly Twitter) under the official page tournament AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 posts.

User AZAM recommends that Qatar matches should not focus on the players on the pitch but on the refereeing team.

Doti calls the final match a robbery, and calls Qatar a nasty word.

Maverick went even further: the social media user thinks that a match with three penalties in favour of the hosts is the biggest disgrace in football.

Another user agrees with him.

Some tried not to throw around loud insults, but found irony in the final, noting that there was nothing unusual about three penalties.

Incidentally, Akram Afif was the top scorer at the 2023 Asian Cup. However, four of the Qatar forward's eight goals came from penalties.

"All honours to Qatar," SKS summarised.

Recall that Qatar won the Asian Cup for the second time in a row. The next tournament will be held in 2027 in Saudi Arabia.