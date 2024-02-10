RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties

No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties

Football news Today, 12:17
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
No surprises occurred. The Qatar national team won the Asian Cup for the second time in a row No surprises occurred. The Qatar national team won the Asian Cup for the second time in a row

On February 10th, the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup took place, where the strongest teams of the continent, Jordan and Qatar, competed. On one side were the tournament hosts, who were also defending their title as Asian champions, while on the other side was the true sensation of the tournament, the Jordanian national team.

The teams displayed an interesting game, but no surprises occurred. Jordan came close to scoring in the first half, but luck was not on their side today.

In the second half, the Jordanian footballers created many more dangerous moments near the opponent's goal, but Qatar's team responded to Al-Naimat's goal with an impressive three converted penalties and secured victory at the home Asian Cup. Interestingly, this triumph marked Qatar's second consecutive victory after winning in 2019.

Jordan - Qatar - 1:3

Goals: Al-Naimat 67 - Akram Afif 22, 72, 90+4 (all from penalties).

Related teams and leagues
Asian Cup
Popular news
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024