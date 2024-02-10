No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties

On February 10th, the final match of the 2023 Asian Cup took place, where the strongest teams of the continent, Jordan and Qatar, competed. On one side were the tournament hosts, who were also defending their title as Asian champions, while on the other side was the true sensation of the tournament, the Jordanian national team.

The teams displayed an interesting game, but no surprises occurred. Jordan came close to scoring in the first half, but luck was not on their side today.

In the second half, the Jordanian footballers created many more dangerous moments near the opponent's goal, but Qatar's team responded to Al-Naimat's goal with an impressive three converted penalties and secured victory at the home Asian Cup. Interestingly, this triumph marked Qatar's second consecutive victory after winning in 2019.

Is Akram Afif supposed to be a magician or a footballer? 🤣

Jordan - Qatar - 1:3

Goals: Al-Naimat 67 - Akram Afif 22, 72, 90+4 (all from penalties).