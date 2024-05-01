Will he follow the coach? Liverpool's captain has attracted interest from another top club

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, may depart the English club during the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Zone, Bayern Munich has shown interest in the 33-year-old Dutch defender. The Munich club aims to strengthen its defensive line during the summer.

Furthermore, Saudi club Al-Qadisiyah has made a very tempting offer to van Dijk. While the player leans towards staying with his current club, he will consider other offers as well.

The Dutch footballer has been with Liverpool since 2018. In the current season, the defender has appeared in 45 matches across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool had reached an agreement with Feyenoord regarding the transfer of head coach Arne Slot. The Dutch coach has already identified his first desired transfer.