Xavi responded to rumors of the departure of a key defender from the club

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has responded to rumors surrounding the potential transfer of defender Ronald Araujo.

"I always have conversations with Roni, and he knows what I think. From my side, there are no doubts about his future. He knows what I want for his future, and he is happy here," Xavi quoted Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier reports suggested that Araujo could help Barcelona solve their financial issues in the summer, as the Uruguayan has attracted attention from numerous top clubs, sparking a bidding war for his services.

According to recent reports in the European media, Chelsea is poised to make a move for the player in the summer transfer window.

During the winter transfer window, Bayern Munich offered €80 million for the Uruguayan, but this amount did not persuade Barcelona to part ways with the player. However, such a figure would now likely satisfy the Catalan club. Additionally, Manchester United is also monitoring the center-back.