Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership again

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership again

Football news Today, 16:29
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership again

Celtic from Glasgow became the Scottish champions for the twelfth time in the last thirteen years. This time, the "The Bhoys" did it one round before the end of the Premiership.

At the moment, Celtic are six points ahead of Rangers, which is not to be won back in one round.

Amazingly, Celtic have only failed to win the Premiership once since 2012, losing the title to Rangers in the 2020/2021 season.

For Celtic, this is the 54th title in history. The club is one title behind Rangers, who have 55 league wins.

Celtic remain the only Scottish top division club to have participated in all seasons of the tournament - 127.

Thanks to the win in the Premiership, Celtic have secured a direct place in the League phase of the UEFA Champions League. Rangers will start from the third qualifying round.

Earlier we reported that the Ukrainian Premier League in the season 2023/2024 won Shakhtar Donetsk.

