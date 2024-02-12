Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl, the premier game of the year in American football, took place in Paradise on Sunday night to Monday night, Central European Time, to determine the best team in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

By tradition, at halftime of the game right in the arena there was a special musical show with the participation of music stars.

The main act this time was Usher. Here's what the show's playlist looks like.

Caught Up

U Don’t Have to Call

Superstar

Love in This Club

If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys

My Boo featuring Alicia Keys

Confessions Part II

Nice & Slow

Burn

U Got It Bad

OMG featuring will.i.am

Turn Down for What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Yeah! featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

Post Malone performed America The Beautiful before the match.