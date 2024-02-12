Watch FULL VIDEO. Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Super Bowl, the premier game of the year in American football, took place in Paradise on Sunday night to Monday night, Central European Time, to determine the best team in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.
By tradition, at halftime of the game right in the arena there was a special musical show with the participation of music stars.
The main act this time was Usher. Here's what the show's playlist looks like.
- Caught Up
- U Don’t Have to Call
- Superstar
- Love in This Club
- If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys
- My Boo featuring Alicia Keys
- Confessions Part II
- Nice & Slow
- Burn
- U Got It Bad
- OMG featuring will.i.am
- Turn Down for What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon
- Yeah! featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
Video in Player X (formerly Twitter)
Video in YouTube player (please go to YouTube site to view)
Post Malone performed America The Beautiful before the match.
