Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

On Friday, May 10th, in the first leg of the A-League playoffs semifinals, Sydney will face Central Coast Mariners. The match will kick off at 11:45 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Sydney

Sydney secured a spot in the A-League playoffs from fourth place. In the regular season, the "sky blues" started with three consecutive defeats, spending some time at the bottom of the table, but later leveled their game, found stability, and rightfully claimed their place among the top six teams of the season. In the preliminary playoff round, Sydney faced Macarthur, who finished fifth, and crushed them with a score of 4-0. In their last two matches, Sydney scored an impressive 11 goals, notably delivering a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Perth Glory in the final round of the regular season.

Central Coast Mariners

For the third time in their history, Central Coast became the winner of the A-League regular season. A year ago, they finished second, but this time they edged out Wellington Phoenix by two points. For much of the season, the team from New Zealand's capital held the top spot, but at the very end, Central Coast embarked on a series of 5 consecutive victories, propelling themselves to the top. In the final round of the A-League, Central Coast convincingly defeated Adelaide United 2-0. On May 5th, the Mariners won the AFC Cup for the first time in their history, beating Al-Ahed from Lebanon 1-0 in the final. Alu Kuol scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the current season, Sydney won both matches against Central Coast: 2-0 and 3-1.

Out of the last 8 matches against Sydney, Central Coast has won only one.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Central Coast appears to be the favorite in this two-legged encounter, but winning away will be challenging. Considering the form of both teams, I predict that both teams will score in this match.