RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction allianzstadium.com.au
Sydney FC Sydney FC
A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney FC - Central Coast Mariners
-
- : -
Australia, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Friday, May 10th, in the first leg of the A-League playoffs semifinals, Sydney will face Central Coast Mariners. The match will kick off at 11:45 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Sydney

Sydney secured a spot in the A-League playoffs from fourth place. In the regular season, the "sky blues" started with three consecutive defeats, spending some time at the bottom of the table, but later leveled their game, found stability, and rightfully claimed their place among the top six teams of the season. In the preliminary playoff round, Sydney faced Macarthur, who finished fifth, and crushed them with a score of 4-0. In their last two matches, Sydney scored an impressive 11 goals, notably delivering a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Perth Glory in the final round of the regular season.

Central Coast Mariners

For the third time in their history, Central Coast became the winner of the A-League regular season. A year ago, they finished second, but this time they edged out Wellington Phoenix by two points. For much of the season, the team from New Zealand's capital held the top spot, but at the very end, Central Coast embarked on a series of 5 consecutive victories, propelling themselves to the top. In the final round of the A-League, Central Coast convincingly defeated Adelaide United 2-0. On May 5th, the Mariners won the AFC Cup for the first time in their history, beating Al-Ahed from Lebanon 1-0 in the final. Alu Kuol scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Sydney won both matches against Central Coast: 2-0 and 3-1.
  • Out of the last 8 matches against Sydney, Central Coast has won only one.

Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Central Coast appears to be the favorite in this two-legged encounter, but winning away will be challenging. Considering the form of both teams, I predict that both teams will score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction NHL Today, 21:00 Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Vancouver Canucks Odds: 1.7 Edmonton Oilers Recommended BetWinner
Las Vegas Lights FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction US Open Cup Today, 22:30 Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Las Vegas Lights FC Odds: 1.95 Los Angeles FC Bet now MelBet
Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction WTA Rome 2024 09 may 2024, 08:00 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.64 Marta Kostyuk Bet now 1xBet
Kolos Kovalivka vs Zorya prediction Premier League Ukraine 09 may 2024, 08:30 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Kolos Kovalivka Odds: 1.53 Zorya Recommended Linebet
Ismaily SC vs El Dakhleya prediction Premier League Egypt 09 may 2024, 09:00 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.61 El Dakhleya Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:56 Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 09 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024